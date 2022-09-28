From Delhi delicacies menu to nature-inspired decor: All about Richa-Ali wedding festivities

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to take their on-screen romance to real life as the wedding festivities for the B-town couple begin tomorrow.

While the pre-wedding ceremonies and the main affair are almost around the corner, an India-based media outlet has learnt some exclusive details about the festivities from sources close to the Bollywood couple.

Citing a source close to Chadha, a local publication of the country disclosed in an exclusive report that the bride-to-be has planned a rather unique feast for the guests who will attend the pre-wedding events – Sangeet, Mehendi and the cocktail party.

According to the details, the ‘Ram Leela’ actor, who hails from the metropolitan, will have a celebration of her childhood memories with the famous Delhi delicacies being served at the events. “There would be the famous chole bhature from Rajouri Garden, Natraj ki chaat, Chatori Gali ka Ram ladoo and more,” confirmed the insider.

The said person further informed, “All the food stalls are being curated by a company that has put together a menu of Richa’s favourite dishes from across Delhi which she enjoyed growing up and are iconic places. So each of these places are setting up a way to serve their most iconic and favourite dishes of the couple.”

It is also reported that the mehendi ceremony for the bride will take place at a friend’s place which has childhood memories of Chadha attached to it.

“There’s much nostalgia value attached to the place,” the insider divulged adding that mehendi will be held in the afternoon, followed by sangeet in the evening.

It is said to be ‘an intimate gathering’, with minimum guests in attendance and there would be performances for the bride by her non-industry friends.

About the decoration theme, the publication learnt that most of the decor – for the Sangeet and cocktail functions – will be done using ‘natural colours’, with the main elements being jute, wood and flowers.

Moreover, reports suggest that Richa Chadha would wear ensembles by designer Rahul Mishra and Kresha Bajaj for her sangeet and cocktail events respectively. On the other hand, Ali Fazal has chosen veteran duos Abu Jaani-Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu & Nikhil to dress him for the Delhi celebrations.

As per the previous reports from local media outlets, the pre-wedding bash of the couple will be held tomorrow, September 29 at the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club, while the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies will take place on October 1.

Reportedly, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will exchange vows on October 3 in Mumbai, followed by a reception, the next day.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood celebs first met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012, and fell in love. After being in a relationship for years, they were to get married in 2020 but postponed the ceremony due to the pandemic.

