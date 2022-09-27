Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Gerard Butler, Judi Dench amongst the Hollywood guests

A number of co-stars from Hollywood are expected to join the wedding festivities of Bollywood couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

As the ‘Fukrey’ couple is all set to tie the knot in less than a week, the grand ceremony is expected to see attendance from some of the Hollywood stars, with whom the groom-to-be has shared the screen in his international projects.

Reportedly, the Hollywood guestlist for the Bollywood wedding features Fazal’s ‘Victoria & Abdul’ co-star, Judi Dench along with Gerard Butler, who will be seen with the ‘Happy Bhaag Jayegi’ actor in his next project ‘Kandahar’.

Moreover, the quirky invites designed by Puneet Gupta – which recently made rounds on social media – have been sent to some of the crew members from the industry as well.

With such a star-studded guestlist, the wedding festivities for the Bollywood couple are sure to be grand affairs. Moreover, glitzy events are said to be environmentally conscious and eco-friendly as decided by the reel-to-real-life couple.

Reportedly, Chadha and Ali have hired wedding planners with expertise in event decoration using natural elements like ‘recycled or repurposed wood’ and ‘eco-friendly’ decor items. The couple is also focused to reduce food wastage during the main ceremony and all the pre-wedding festivities, and hence, have planned to curate food experiences which are more sustainable, to minimize plastic waste during the functions as much as possible.

As per the previous reports from local media outlets, the Delhi festivities of the couple-to-be will commence on September 29 at the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club, while the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies will take place on October 1.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will exchange vows on October 3 in Mumbai, followed by a reception, the next day.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood celebs first met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012, and fell in love. After being in a relationship for years, they were to get married in 2020 but postponed the ceremony due to the pandemic.

