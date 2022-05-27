Ali Zaidi approaches SHC for protective bail

KARACHI: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Zaidi on Friday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (IHC), seeking protective bail in two FIRs registered against him under terrorism charges, ARY News reported.

The PTI Sindh chapter leadership has filed the petition in SHC through his counsel.

Zaidi in his plea has requested SHC to stop Sindh police from arresting him in “bogus cases”.

Police on Thursday booked PTI Sindh president Ali Zaidi, Bilal Ghaffar, Khurram Sher Zaman and other party leaders over terrorism charges for a protest at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi.

ALI ZAIDI OTHER PTI LEADERS BOOKED OVER PROTEST AT NUMAISH CHOWRANGI

Former federal minister Ali Zaidi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Bilal Ghaffar, Arslan Taj, Muhammad Ali, Jamal Siddiqui, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Mohsin Ali and Ashraf Ali were nominated in a case registered under terrorism and attempt to murder charges at Soldier Bazar police station.

An FIR No 359/22 under the sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 324, 283, 435, 109, 427 and 504 of the Pakistan Penal Code read with the Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act was registered at the Soldier Bazaar police station on the complaint of SHO Waqar Azeem.

The FIR said that almost 700 PTI workers gathered at Numaish Chowrangi and blocked the road after provoking the masses.

The protestors also set a police van on fire and damaged several other vehicles, the FIR stated.

Comments