Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail and others attended Aleem Khan’s dinner

LAHORE: Former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi and others attended Aleem Khan’s dinner, ARY News reported.

As per details, more than 100 leaders from across Pakistan attended the former Punjab minister’s dinner for seasoned politician Jahangir Tareen.

Several former PTI leaders attended his dinner including Mahmood Molvi, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail from Sindh and Ajmal Wazir, Murad Raas, Fayazul Hasan Chauhan, Firdous Ashiq Awan also joined the dinner.

Moreover, all the leaders who attended the dinner expressed their trust and confidence in Jahangir Tareen. He will announce the party and manifesto in a news conference tomorrow.

Earlier today, Seasoned politician Jahangir Khan Tareen’s new party’s name unveiled. According to sources, the name of Jahangir Tareen’s new party will be “Istehkam-e-Pakistan”.

Sources told ARY News today that Seasoned politician Jahangir Khan Tareen — once PTI chief’s closest aide — will announce his new political party, mostly comprising the former ruling party’s defectors, tomorrow.

Jahangir Tareen, who has been active in the formation of his new party following the May 9 events, recently held meetings with senior politicians to chalk out future strategy.

On Saturday, former AJK prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas announced his support for senior politician Jehangir Tareen, saying that he will move forward with the latter.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being “dishonest” on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.