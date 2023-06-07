Jahangir Tareen new party’s name unveiled

LAHORE: Seasoned politician Jahangir Khan Tareen’s new party’s name unveiled on Wednesday, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the name of Jahangir Tareen’s new party will be “Istehkam-e-Pakistan”.

Sources said that the name will be announced at the dinner tonight for the party members and Jahangir Tareen is expected to hold a press conference on Friday.

Earlier today, former Punjab MPA Murad Raas, who recently bid farewell to PTI over May 9 violence, announced to join the Jahangir Tareen group.

The former Punjab education minister made the decision after holding a meeting with senior politician Jahangir Tareen at the latter’s residence in Lahore.

Abdul Aleem Khan and Advisor to PM Awn Chaudhry were also present in the meeting.

Sources told ARY News today that Seasoned politician Jahangir Khan Tareen — once PTI chief’s closest aide — will announce his new political party, mostly comprising the former ruling party’s defectors, tomorrow,

Jahangir Tareen, who has been active in the formation of his new party following the May 9 events, recently held meetings with senior politicians to chalk out future strategy.

On Saturday, former AJK prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas announced his support for senior politician Jehangir Tareen, saying that he will move forward with the latter.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being “dishonest” on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.