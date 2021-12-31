Ali Zaidi shares video of PM Imran’s court appearance in defamation case

ISLAMABAD: A video of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s court appearance in the additional district and sessions judge via video link in Khawaja Asif defamation case has been released, ARY News reported.

On December 17, PM Imran Khan appeared before the court and verified his affidavit submitted in Pakistan Muslim Leauge-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif defamation case.

PM Imran Khan can be seen attending the court proceedings via E-court services in a video shared by Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi from his Twitter account.

At the outset of the hearing PM Imran Khan took an oath to speak the truth before the court and verified his affidavit submitted in the case.

“Are you aware of the content of the affidavit,” the judge asked PM Khan to which he replied, “Yes he is and he has given a statement on oath through his lawyer Waleed Iqbal.”

Appreciating the initiative of E-court service, the premier said the use of technology helps in saving time and money. The service will be beneficial in the timely disposal of cases.

It is to be noted that in 2012, Prime Minister Imran Khan as chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan served Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif with a defamation notice.

Asif had blamed Khan of speculating in Dubai real estate with the donations he had collected for his Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. He also alleged that Khan had transferred Rs4.50 billion outside the country from the hospital’s account.

The PTI chief in his notice had said that the allegations had caused damage to the fund collection for “Pakistan’s biggest charity hospital” and that if this continues, thousands of patients would be affected.

