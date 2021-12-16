Defamation case to be filed against Justice (R) Wajihuddin Ahmed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry has said that the government has decided to file a defamation case against Justice retired Wajihuddin Ahmed over his baseless allegations against Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Bani Gala’s household expenses.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry said Article 9 of the constitution of Pakistan ensures the provision of basic rights to its citizens, but sadly it is being violated and even the prime minister is not safe from it.

Personal issues related to PM Imran Khan were discussed on the TV and Najam Sethi carried out a program targetting the premier. Fawad said the allegations of bearing Bani Gala’s household expenses by Jahangir Tareen have been strongly turned d own by the PTI stalwart.

“JKT has rebutted Justice retired Wajihuddin allegations,” he said.

Fawad asked what about the general public, when there are no media rules for the chief executive of the country.

That is why the suggestion of the Pakistan Media Development Authority was forwarded so that media can be made accountable, ensuring freedom of expression under the laws which are applicable worldwide.

Chaudhry said apart from filing a defamation case against Justice retired Wajihuddin Ahmed, the media houses which aired his statement without confirmation are also being served notices.

Earlier, Justice Retired Wajihuddin Ahmed had alleged in a private news channel program that Jahangir Tareen had given Rs3 million on a monthly basis to Imran Khan for household expenses which were later hiked to Rs5 million per month.

