Alia Bhatt’s unexpected request leaves fans shocked!

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has always been a fan-favorite and her on-screen chemistry with Varun Dhawan has been adored by audiences.

While the two haven’t shared the screen in recent years, Alia Bhatt recently sparked excitement by talking about the possibility of Dulhania 3.

The actress, known for her stellar performances, reminisced about working with Varun Dhawan and expressed her enthusiasm for collaborating with him again.

During a fan meet-and-greet session, Alia Bhatt shared her thoughts on reuniting with Varun Dhawan.

In a viral clip, she excitedly mentioned that both she and Varun Dhawan would love to work together again, as they have an incredible time on set. She described their working relationship as fun and full of playful banter, making every project enjoyable.

Alia Bhatt further addressed the possibility of Dulhania 3, acknowledging that while fans have been waiting for another installment, the project would require a strong script.

When fans suggested writing the script themselves, Alia Bhatt immediately supported the idea, calling it a “fantastic concept” and encouraging them to come together to make it happen.

Previously, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan won hearts with their performances in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, followed by their collaboration in Kalank.

Though there have been speculations about a new installment, Karan Johar recently dismissed rumors that Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, would be part of the Dulhania franchise.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently busy filming Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Earlier, Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt wiped off all pictures of her two-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor from Instagram.

Alia, unlike her fellow actors like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Varun Dhawan, has never bothered to hide her only daughter’s face from the world and often shared her adorable pictures on the social platform Instagram.

Raha Kapoor, like her cousins Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan, is also a paparazzi’s favourite and often grabs their attention with her cute and innocent gestures.