Alia Bhatt blasts trolls over ‘partially paralysed’ face comments

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt has finally broken her silence, slamming the social media trolls on the ridiculous comments, claiming she has a partially paralysed face due to a failed Botox job.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Taking to her Instagram stories with a rare response to her critics, Alia Bhatt addressed a viral video of her recent ad, which is widely being circulated on social media and netizens believe that the actor tries too hard to show off a dimple on one of her cheeks, whereas, a plastic surgeon on YouTube opined that she apparently has her ‘Botox gone wrong’ resulting in twitching.

Reacting to the claims, Bhatt wrote, “Absolutely NO JUDGEMENT towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery—your body. your choice. But wow, this is beyond ridiculous!”

She continued, “To the random video floating around literally claiming I’ve had Botox gone wrong (and to the numerous clickbait articles) – I have a ‘crooked smile’ and a ‘weird way of speaking,’ according to YOU.”

“This is your microscopic judgment of a human face And now you’re confidently tossing around ‘scientific’ explanations, claiming I’m paralysed on one side? Are kidding me? These are SERIOUS claims being casually thrown out there with zero proof, no confirmation, and absolutely nothing to back it up,” responded the ‘Jigra’ actor.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt says ‘a bad film’ cannot be saved with PR

“What’s worse, you’re influencing young, impressionable minds who might actually believe this garbage Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense,” she added. “Let’s take a minute to address the absurd lens through which are judged and objectified on the internet—our faces, bodies, personal lives. even our bumps (!!!) are up for critique. We should be celebrating individuality, not tearing it apart under a microscope. These types of judgments perpetuate unrealistic standards, making people feel like they’re never ‘enough’.” “It’s damaging, and it’s exhausting,” Bhatt maintained. “And the saddest part? A lot of this judgment comes from other women. Whatever happened to ‘live and let live’? To ‘everyone has the right to their choices’? Instead, we’ve become so accustomed to picking each other apart that it’s almost normalized. ”

“Meanwhile just another day of even thorougher entertainment with scripts made up by the Internet,” she concluded.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was most recently seen in director Vasan Bala’s action-thriller ‘Jigra’. Next, she has YRF Spy Universe’s ‘Alpha’ in the pipeline.