Alia Bhatt says ‘a bad film’ cannot be saved with PR

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt believes that no amount of promotions or PR can save or make a badly made film work.

In a new interview with a YouTube channel, Alia Bhatt, who is currently promoting her forthcoming film ‘Jigra’, with co-star Vedang Raina and director Vasan Bala, spoke about the critical role of celebrity PR. However, she maintained that no level of PR can save a film which is not made well.

“PR is one of the things, words that I feel have been overused and abused with time,” she said.

Bhatt continued, “I feel it is not a bad thing, if you are in the media world, to amplify some facts about your life or something you’re doing. Where it becomes weird is when you start getting toxic, negative and lying about things. That’s when you as a person need to kind of step back and be like ‘Listen, don’t spread lies now’. If you tell a lie 100 times it is not going to be a truth. A lie is always going to be a lie. But I also feel that there is no need to judge someone randomly if they are doing something for their life and work to move ahead, as long as it’s in good taste and not bringing another person down.”

In the end, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor maintained, “You can’t save a bad film with PR; you can’t save a film that hasn’t worked with PR. So, if it works, you can’t say it’s because of PR. That’s the key difference—draw the line and try to understand.”

Notably, Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ is scheduled for theatrical release on October 11, coinciding with the Hindu festival Dussehra.