‘Jigra’ actor Vedang Raina says film impacted his mental health 

Rising Bollywood actor Vedang Raina opened up about the impact of doing an emotionally intense film like ‘Jigra’ on his mental health.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a new interview with an Indian magazine, young actor Vedang Raina, who made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ last year and is all set to enter theatres with his second project ‘Jigra’, recalled his experience of shooting for his sophomore project.

The emotionally charged action thriller, co-starring Alia Bhatt, follows the story of a brother-sister duo, where her character Satya struggles to save her brother Ankur [Raina], who is imprisoned in a foreign jail.

Recalling his experience, the one-film-old actor said, “Alia would be in the scene, hit all the right notes with precision and get out of the character as soon as she hears ‘cut’. But I couldn’t.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedang Raina (@vedangraina)

“It is not easy for me to come in and out of character. It did impact my mental health a bit,” he admitted.

Raina continued, “On the very first day, I was to shoot a rather emotionally intense scene, and I shut myself in my vanity, put the lights off, switched off my phone, and told people to just leave me alone—I sat there listening to my music. Now, as luck would have it, the shot was supposed to happen at 3 p.m. but got delayed and we started rolling around 8 p.m. So, I was in that self-imposed solitary confinement for about 8 long hours, and it really started impacting me.”

Also Read: Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ co-star Vedang Raina reminds her of Ranveer Singh

“Even when the scenes were done, I couldn’t get out of that zone for 2-3 hours,” he shared.

Notably, Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ is scheduled for theatrical release on October 11, coinciding with the Hindu festival Dussehra.