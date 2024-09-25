Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ co-star Vedang Raina reminds her of Ranveer Singh

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt says that her ‘Jigra’ co-star, rising actor Vedang Raina, reminds her of Ranveer Singh.

In one of the recent promotional outings for their film ‘Jigra’, Alia Bhatt showered praises on her on-screen brother Vedang Raina and shared that the two-film-old actor is a lot like her ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Ranveer Singh.

Praising the newbie, Bhatt said, “Vedang is fabulous. He is amazing. I don’t think he knows how amazing he is.”

“I told him when we did a very important scene, where he was crying, that one good thing is that you cry prettily and it’s a good thing for a Hindi film hero,” she added. “He is so hardworking. He is also very instinctive but also has some sort of prep. He reminded me a lot of Ranveer Singh and I told him this as well. Just the way he is and his dedication. I think it is a huge compliment. The dedication and focus to the moment and the shot. Of course, he is his own person.”

“He sings so beautifully. Vasan [Bala] and I would discuss this all the time that he is actually an old soul. I mean I would think I am an old soul but quite on the contrary, Vedang who is younger than me, is like 60! His soul is very deep-rooted and centred. He has a lot of depth in him, which I think will take him really far,” detailed the ‘Gangubai Kathiwadi’ actor about ‘The Archies’ debutante.

Apart from Bhatt and Raina, Vasan Bala’s action-thriller ‘Jigra’, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, also features Aditya Nanda, Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran.

The title is scheduled for theatrical release on October 11, coinciding with the Hindu festival Dussehra.