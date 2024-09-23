Vedang Raina blushes sharing his ‘Khushi’ – Watch

Rising Bollywood actor Vedang Raina couldn’t stop blushing upon being teased with his rumoured girlfriend Khushi Kapoor’s name.

The ‘Archies’ co-stars Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor are rumoured to be dating and his going red on hearing her name only seems to be confirming the link-up buzz.

It happened so during his recent outing on Kapil Sharma’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ season 2, with the cast of his second film ‘Jigra’, including Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, when the latter and the host pulled Raina’s leg, teasing him with his rumoured girlfriend’s name.

In a fun banter, Sharma quizzed Raina, “Kya aapko is baat ki Khushi hai ke aap Alia ke saath kaam kar rahe hai? Ya aapko dukh hai ke kaam toh kar raha hu, lekin bhai bana hu (Are you happy working with Alia or are you sad that you’re playing her brother)?” to which, the two-film-old actor replied, “Nai, Khushi hai obviously (I am happy).”

However, his rather straightforward response got Johar to playfully tease him, as he underlined, “Khushi hai,” leaving everyone in splits, while Raina went speechless, only blushing for the rest of the time.

It is pertinent to note here that the younger daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and his second wife and iconic actor, Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Raina, ever since the two shared the screen in their debut film ‘The Archies’ last year.

Meanwhile, Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, is scheduled for theatrical release on Friday, September 27.