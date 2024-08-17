Khushi Kapoor admits getting beauty procedures on face

Bollywood starlet Khushi Kapoor, younger daughter of late actor Sridevi, admitted getting a nose job and lip fillers on her face to look the way she looks today.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a refreshingly surprising take on social media, rising actor Khushi Kapoor confessed to getting beauty procedures like lip fillers and a nose job done, to enhance her looks.

It happened so in a recent interaction on a fan page, when a social user reacted to her before and after video, praising the celebrity for not doing many artificial procedures on her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪʟᴏᴏ 🤍 (@archivekhushii)

In response to a comment, which read, “I’ll be honest, Khushi looks so similar to how she used to look. Like it genuinely js looks like she lost weight,” another fan page of ‘The Archies’ actor defended, “She was 12 here, she also just got braces, she got lip fillers and that was that.”

Joining in the comments section, she admitted, “Lip filler and 👃🏼 [nose job] hahaha.”

For the unversed, Khushi is the younger daughter of Indian film producer Boney Kapoor and his second wife Sridevi. She is the sister of Bollywood A-lister Janhvi Kapoor.

Also Read: What surgery Janhvi Kapoor has undergone for big eyes?

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor, 23, made her Bollywood debut last year, with a starring role in Zoya Akhtar’s live-action adaptation of the comic book classic, ‘The Archies’, with fellow star kids Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

Next, she has ‘Naadaniyaan’ with Ibrahim Ali Khan, and another yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid.