What surgery Janhvi Kapoor has undergone for big eyes?

A social user on Reddit wondered what surgery Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor had undergone to get the big eyes that she has.

Netizens couldn’t help but notice the difference in Janhvi Kapoor’s eyes in her recent pictures and those from her teenage years after a Reddit user sparked a discussion with a query.

Sharing a side-by-side comparison picture of the ‘Mili’ star, with a visible difference in her eye size, the user asked, “Please help me identify the name of the surgery that make your eyes look bigger like hers?”

He added, “Asking for research purposes. Can blepharoplasty alone make such a drastic difference? Or am I missing something?”

Responding to the post, a Redditor commended, “Oo wow give the surgeon an award this is incredible work,” while answering the question with a personal experience, another wrote, “Yes. I had blepharoplasty about a year ago for the usual reasons (aging around the eyes…. I’m 46 y/o), and my eyes now look bigger than they looked even when I was much younger.”

There was also a section of netizens, who defended the actor and noted, “I genuinely think it’s just the picture and other facial changes, because there really isn’t a surgery that can do that. The eye area is very delicate and honestly I very much doubt she even had a blepharoplasty like some other commenters are suggesting- she didn’t have excess skin or lack a double eyelid so there was nothing to take away.”

Someone even suggested, “There’s also circular lenses that make the users eyes look bigger and more doe like. A lot of SEA and East Asians use it.”

What do you think, is it surgery or ageing the reason for the change in her eye shape?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has her hands full in the coming months with ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, ‘Devara’, ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’.

Additionally, there is also a speculated ‘Chaalbaaz’ remake as well as a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline.

