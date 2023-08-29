Is Janhvi Kapoor getting engaged?

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor sparked engagement speculations as she visited a historic temple with her rumoured boyfriend.

On Monday, when Janhvi Kapoor was clicked offering prayers at Tirumala temple in Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh, India, along with her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya, she had a ring with a huge diamond on her finger, convincing netizens that the latter has popped the question to his ladylove and two were seeking blessings before getting engaged.

However, it has now been clarified by the sources close to the actor that Kapoor visited the temple as an annual ritual for the birth anniversary of her late mother and celebrated actor Sridevi.

Reportedly, the ‘Mili’ star likes to visit the particular temple on her mother’s birth anniversary every year, however, due to work commitments she couldn’t make it earlier this month, and hence, fulfilled the obligation after she returned.

“Janhvi Kapoor often travels to Tirumala temple to honour her mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary. But this year, she couldn’t go to the temple on August 13, since she was shooting for her film Ulajh in Bhopal. Post returning from the shoot, she made sure to visit the temple,” the source was quoted by an Indian media outlet.

Moreover, the insider also rubbished the rumours of her engagement to Shikhar Pahariya, confirming that all the jewellery that Kapoor wore including the ring, was in fact of her late mother only.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has her hands full in the coming months with ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, ‘Devara’, ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’.

Additionally, there is also a speculated ‘Chaalbaaz’ remake as well as a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline.

