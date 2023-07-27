‘Positive reviews were promoted to hide Mili’s collection’, confesses Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor confessed the positive reviews of her performance were promoted to hide the Box Office collection of her survival drama ‘Mili’.

In the latest interview with an Indian tabloid, Kapoor got candid about the role of marketing and PR in the success of a film, revealing the strategy used to divert the attention of the audience from the poor Box Office numbers of her last year’s survival thriller.

“So I did this film called Mili and I got a lot of great reviews and appreciation for my performance, but it didn’t perform well at all at the box office,” she told the interviewer.

“So, I was being told to take what you can from it and then they made these creatives of people saying a lot of positive things about just the performance,” confessed the ‘Bawaal’ actor. “They [makers] were like okay, let’s plaster this everywhere so that people forget that it only earned like negligible amounts of money at the box office.”

Kapoor continued, “You know the good reviews, which is great and makes complete logical sense. It’s not even like we are lying, it’s the truth. I think…to get your brain to work in that way is like a 10 percent bikau (saleable) nature to what should be a sacred art form I think.”

The survival thriller ‘Mili’ by Boney Kapoor starring his daughter Janhvi, was the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Helen’, based on real-life events. The story followed Mili Naudiyal, a 24-year-old BSc Nursing graduate, who gets stuck in a freezer and tries all means to escape and stay alive.

The film tanked at Box Office and received mixed reviews from critics, generally positive for the star kid’s performance.

