Janhvi Kapoor slammed for ignoring Shehnaaz Gill; video goes viral

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor is being trolled by the netizens for her cold behaviour towards upcoming actor Shehnaaz Gill.

A video of both the divas along with the South star Pooja Hegde from a recently held awards night is circulating on social media.

In the clip, Kapoor is seen having an interaction with Hegde, however, what did not sit down well with the netizens and particularly millions of fans of Gill was the cold shoulder of the ‘Mili’ star towards the Punjabi actor, who was seated between them.

Netizens even pointed out the brief reply of Kapoor to Gill when the latter later tried to talk to her.

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video, a social user commented, “Why Janhvi is ignoring Shehnaaz?” while another wrote, “Janhvi is ignoring Sana [Shehnaaz] and Sana is ignoring Pooja.”

“Meanwhile Janhvi ignoring Sana and Sana ignored that sweetie Pooja. Toxic industry,” a third user pointed out.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is awaiting the release of her debut Bollywood film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, headlined by Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. The title is slated to open in theatres on April 21, coinciding with Eid 2023 weekend.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has her hands full in the coming months with ‘Bawaal’ and ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ already being there on the 2023 slate, along with ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’ and speculated ‘Chaalbaaz’ remake as well as films opposite Vijay Deverakonda and Jr NTR in the pipeline.

