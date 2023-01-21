TROLLED: Netizens react to Sanjay Kapoor’s statement about daughter Shanaya’s ‘struggles’

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor is the latest target of internet trolls as he shared the ‘privileged struggles’ that ‘nepo kids’ have to go through including his daughter Shanaya.

In an old video shared on the social platform Reddit, Sanjay Kapoor is heard giving his two cents on the much-discussed nepotism debate during the promotions of his last Netflix series, ‘The Fame Game’.

For the unversed, ‘nepo kids’ or ‘nepo babies’ is a term used to address celebrity kids or youngsters coming from Bollywood or entertainment families.

Kapoor said that it’s not a smooth path for their kids as well and they also have to go through their fair share of ‘struggles’. Sharing an example of his daughter Shanaya Kapoor, he mentioned that the upcoming Bollywood actor has to ‘travel extra’ to meet her friends for a movie or lunch, in order to avoid being clicked by the paparazzi.

The comment did not go down well with social users and yet again ignited the debate around the ‘struggles’ of nepo kids against the ‘privileges’ that come from celebrity parents.

Reacting to the video in a sarcastic manner, a Reddit user wrote, “Travelling from juhu to bandra in a chauffeur driven Mercedes or Audi 😭 Aise struggles hum sab ko dedo bhagwan,” while another chimed in, “Elite rich people have to struggle. Uff the humanity.”

“But it is tough. It’s tough. People think it’s easy. It’s the opposite, it’s tough,” another mimicked. Someone also mocked his comment saying, “Bastian ke bahar fashion runway karna tough hai. Gym ke bahar malaika walk karna tough hai. Tough tough hota hai rahul tum nahi samjoge.”

“It’s one thing for kids to say their life is ‘tough’ because of the bubble they live in but the parent saying this? Nepo parents are just as delusional,” a netizen blasted.

“Nepo kids ke among bhi tough competition chal raha hai. Outsiders toh bohot dur ki baat hai. He is right,” someone quipped. “Agle Janam Mohe Nepotiya Hi Kijo.”

Star kid Shanaya Kapoor replaces Rashmika Mandanna in a Dharma film? Speaking of the Kapoor kid, it is pertinent to mention that she is yet to make her Bollywood debut in Dharma Productions ‘Bedhadak’, announced last year. Due to some problem, the shoot of the film has been paused and reportedly, she will make her debut in ‘Screw Dheela’ with Tiger Shroff.

