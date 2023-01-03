Star kid Shanaya Kapoor replaces Rashmika Mandanna in a Dharma film

Bollywood star kid, Shanaya Kapoor has replaced South starlet Rashmika Mandanna in Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Screw Dheela’ of Karan Johar’s ‘Dharma Productions’.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, director Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Screw Dheela’, which was earlier put on a back burner following multiple issues, is now back on track, however, with a casting change.

Though the ‘Heropanti’ actor is still very much playing the lead in the action flick, the upcoming actor and Kapoor star kid, Shanaya has replaced the ‘Pushpa’ star as heroine to Shroff, as confirmed by sources close to the development.

Citing the well-placed source in an exclusive report, a publication reported, “Yes, there has been a change in the cast, Shanaya [Kapoor] will be replacing Rashmika [Mandanna].”

“Although Shanaya is yet to sign the dotted line, everything is in place, and when the film starts it will headline Shanaya as the female lead,” the insider clarified.

For the unversed, Kapoor girl was last year announced to be making her Bollywood debut with the other film ‘Bedhadak’ under the same production banner. The film was to be helmed by Khaitan and starred Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani with Kapoor.

Speaking about the same, the source also mentioned, “Shanaya Kapoor was to feature in Shashank’s other project for Dharma Productions, Bedhadak with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. However, for some reason, that film has run into trouble and the shoot has been paused. In the interim, while the issues are settled, Shanaya has moved to Screw Dheela.”

More details about the filming schedule and release slot are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff also has ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna has her kitty full with ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Animal’ and ‘Pushpa 2’.

