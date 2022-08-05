Alia Bhatt speaks up about ‘Boycott Darlings’ campaign

Alia Bhatt breaks the silence on the latest ‘boycott’ campaign going around her latest release ‘Darlings’ on Twitter.

Amidst the latest trend on the micro-blogging site to boycott Alia Bhatt and ‘Darlings’, the ‘Dear Zindagi’ actor has addressed the online trolls and growing hype of the ‘cancel culture’ by social users.

Speaking to a media agency at a promotional outing for the now-released film, Bhatt complained, “Nowadays, you are getting trolled for sneezing, or breathing, or getting out of a car.”

“So am I worried about that? No. Not at all. Am I worried about making a mistake? No. Not at all because if I don’t make a mistake, how am I going to learn? Or how am I going to question?” she detailed.

Bhatt pointed out that it is completely fine to make mistakes or be incorrect, as it only helps a person to grow and improve in the longer run. About the boycott trend, Bollywood A-lister urged that the word ‘boycott’ needs to be boycotted, and the ‘cancel culture’ is something that needs to be cancelled.

For those unversed, a day ahead of the release date of ‘Darlings’, Twitter users made #BoycottAliaBhatt a top trend on the micro-blogging site, citing the subject of the title as the cause of angst. Netizens accused the actor of promoting domestic violence against men with her black comedy.

About the title, Jasmeet K. Reen has helmed the project and has also co-written it with Parveez Sheikh. Other than Bhatt, the Netflix movie features Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

Co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions of Alia Bhatt – ‘Darlings’ has been reportedly sold to streaming giant Netflix for whopping INR80 crores, for a direct OTT release on the platform.

