Alia Bhatt confesses being a ‘little concerned’ about raising her child

The new mommy of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt confessed that she is ‘concerned’ of her child being raised in limelight.

In her conversation with a foreign based lifestyle magazine, the new mommy spoke her concerns of bringing up her her daughter in the public’s eye. She admits that she often discusses the matter with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and family.

In the interview conducted earlier, the then-mommy-to-be said, “I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye.”

She added, “I talk about it with my friends, with my family, and my husband a lot. I don’t want there to be a sort of, intrusion into my child’s life.”

Bhatt was worried for her child not to feel intruded of the career choices made by their parents. “Because at the end of the day, I have chosen this path, but maybe my child may not want to choose this path when he or she grows up, so that’s something that I feel very protective about,” she told the publication.

When asked if she would like her son or daughter to follow the path of parents and enter Bollywood like the ‘Sanju’ star and her, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor replied, “I don’t think that’s something that I can really prepare and plan for.”

She added, “I don’t want to have any fixed ideas of how I want that to be. Because why should I have any expectations and then be met with any disappointment or elation or anything of that sort? So they need the slate blank, a bit.”

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 6. Bhatt broke the news on her Insta handle with the official announcement post.

On the work front, the new mommy has ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ and her Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’ in the pipeline.

