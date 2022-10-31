Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan to reunite for third ‘Dulhania’ film: Reports

One of the most loved on-screen duos of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are set to reunite for the third film in the ‘Dulhania’ franchise.

As per the exclusive report from an Indian media outlet, the ‘Student of the Year’ debutantes, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are all set to mesmerize the audiences with their chemistry yet again.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

If reports are to be believed, Dhawan and Bhatt, who entered the film industry together, are collaborating for their fifth screen outing, the third film in the superhit ‘Dulhania’ franchise.

Quoting a source close to filmmaker Karan Johar, producer of the movie, and star cast, the publication reported, “The Dulhania franchise is extremely special for Karan, Varun, Alia and Shashank [Khaitan], and the team really wants to come together for part 3.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

The insider also informed the outlet that the team has discussed a few ideas for the third ‘Dulhania’ flick, however, are yet to finalize details.

“Once the story is locked they will figure out the other logistics. Just like the first two parts, the third film too will thrive on romance, endearing characters, and the overall innocence of the story and the characters,” revealed the source.

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Dilwale’ actor recently spoke about the on-screen reunion with his first heroine. Dhawan said, “She [Bhatt] is someone who is very close to my heart, and we share incredible chemistry. You can’t just make that today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

“We are good friends, we care for each other, and respect each other. I actually want to work with Alia again. I think it will happen, maybe sometime in the future,” he hinted.

Also read: Varun Dhawan features as werewolf in ‘Bhediya’ trailer

The first part of the rom-com franchise, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ came out in 2014, while, ‘Badrinath ki Dulhania’ followed three years later in 2017.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan also shared screen space in ‘Kalank’ (2019).

Comments