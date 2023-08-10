‘Wonder Woman made me coffee…’: Alia Bhatt recalls first meeting with Gal Gadot

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt recalled meeting her Hollywood co-star Gal Gadot of ‘Heart of Stone’ for the first time.

In the latest interview with an Indian tabloid, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor remembered her first interaction with the ‘Wonder Woman’ star, who very humbly made the coffee for Bhatt and director Tom Harper herself.

“I have to tell this story because it’s the first impression I have of Gal beyond what I saw on [the] screen of her as this massive star,” said the Bollywood celeb. “We went into her trailer, Tom [Harper] and I, and she had just finished filming. She had a whole week of hectic work and she was tired.”

“She was so warm and she asked us if we wanted coffee and I was expecting someone to walk in with coffee but she went and she made the coffee herself in her trailer and she gave it to us,” Bhatt shared.

She continued, “I remember speaking to my husband Ranbir [Kapoor] after that. I was like, ‘Ranbir, she made me coffee. Can you believe? Wonder Woman made me coffee’. She’s so warm, grounded, caring.”

“This film she was also a producer so this was really her baby. She really started this film and the vision of it from scratch along with the other creators.”

As for ‘Heart of Stone’, the Hollywood debut of Bhatt, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, is directed by Tom Harper, while, Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder wrote the screenplay.

The spy thriller is set to premiere on the streaming giant Netflix this weekend, August 11.

Alia Bhatt says ‘felt weird acting in English’ for Heart of Stone