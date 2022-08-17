Alia Bhatt has social media intrigued with pictures of a boy

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt shared pictures of a boy after social media users claimed that he looks exactly like her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The pictures, that were advertisements of a clothing brand, showed the boy was in a green and blue shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The image caught the attention of the couple’s fans. A social media user wrote, “The boy looks like Ranbir” whereas another believed there was an uncanny resemblance between the two.

Aey Dil Hai Muskil star married the Student of the Year actor in April this year at his Vastu house in Pali Hill in Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RK (Smart_People’s_Choice) (@ranbir__kapoor82)

His mother Neetu Kapoor claimed the wedding ceremony, attended by 40 guests, said the event was not lavish affair as they wanted to set an example for others.

The Burning Train actor said Alia Bhatt transformed his son’s life, adding they look good together.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva that releases on September 9 this year. The film will mark the first on-screen outing of the now-real-life couple who play Shiva and Isha.

Related – Ranbir Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt ‘Dal Chawal’ of his life

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first film in a planned mythological epic trilogy.

The cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Divyendu Sharma, Nagarjuna, Saurav Gurjar and others.

Ranbir Kapoor has co-produced the film with renowned director Karan Johar, Steven Burch, Marijke Desouza, Valentin Dimitrov, Namit Malhotra, and Alexander Peytchev.

Comments