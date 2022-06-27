Ranbir Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt ‘Dal Chawal’ of his life

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor calls wifey Alia Bhatt, the ‘Dal Chawal’ of his life, says, “I could not have asked for a better partner in my life.”

During the trailer launch of his upcoming movie ‘Shamshera’, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the reaction of his wife to the teaser of the movie. “Alia had seen the teaser and loved it. She is in London right now, so once she wakes up, she will see the trailer,” he told the media.

The actor further reflected upon the two biggest projects of him being released right after one another. “I don’t know if it’s a fortunate or unfortunate thing as two films release in 45 days,” Kapoor added. “Films aside, this is a big year for me as I even got married.”

Furthermore, in reference to his dialogue from the Bollywood movie ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, the actor said, “I always said that we need tangdi kebab, and not dal chawal in life. But with experience, I can say that nothing better than dal chawal.”

“Alia is the tadka in dal chawal, the achar with it, she is everything, and I could not have asked for a better partner in my life,” he gushed.

In other news, the newlyweds have just announced to be expecting their first child together. Alia and Ranbir, who tied the knot on April 14 after dating for five years, will be seen together in ‘Brahmastra Part one: Shiva’.

