Alia Bhatt gets honest about motherhood and mom guilt

Bollywood A-lister and new mom to daughter Raha, Alia Bhatt opened up on her journey of motherhood and a constant feeling of mom guilt.

The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star was recently seated for a tell-all with a YouTube channel, where she spoke about future projects, films, her daughter, and life as a mother.

When asked about the ‘mom guilt’ and if she has ever been through it, Bhatt admitted that the feeling is very normal for all new mothers.

“It is a very regular feeling, guilt. Very, very normal; most moms will feel it. It is important to tell yourself that you are doing your best… It is very important to understand that taking care of your mental health, whatever makes you happy, will also keep your baby happy,” she told the outlet.

The celebrity credited her support system including her husband, sister and mother, who helped her past that phase. “My family were there to constantly check on me, constantly making it seem like I was doing the best job possible,” Bhatt stated.

“It is a journey that had just begun, there is so much to explore now. Possibly the best journey I have been on in my life.”

Moreover, Bhatt shared her coping mechanism for the tough days when she struggle to find a balance between her multiple roles.

She noted: “There are days when I find it really tough. But I find it very hard to admit to myself that it is no easy… my mind is full of clutter because I have so much to think of. So, one of things is to depend on people, but again I can’t just let things go, I have to be on top of everything. Being a mom, it is a new experience, and anything new and any change is always challenging. It is also the most fulfilling feeling.”

“Sometimes, when I have low energy, or I am not feeling great, just one look at my baby and I have 1000-watt of energy. At the end of the day, it is something that I chose. I chose to be a producer, an entrepreneur, an actor and a mother, so I chose to be all these different parts. So I can’t sit and complain and be like ‘life is very hard’,” the actor concluded.

In the conversation, Bhatt also urged all businesses and corporations to give the required maternity leaves to mothers in order to take care of their child and shared that she had been very lucky that way.

It is pertinent to mention here that the B-town couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, daughter Raha Kapoor, on November 6 last year, as announced by the latter on her Insta handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhatt is awaiting the release of her long-delayed title ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’, slated for July release, whereas, her Hollywood debut, ‘Heart of Stone’ with Gal Gadot is also in the post-production phase.

