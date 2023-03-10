Ranbir Kapoor wants daughter Raha to be a ‘sneakerhead’

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor wants his four-month-old daughter Raha to grow up into a ‘sneakerhead’ and revealed he has already started working towards it.

The Bollywood heartthrob and new father, Ranbir Kapoor never misses a chance to gush over his daughter Raha, during media outings, and has once again spilt some interesting details about the celebrity child.

In one of his promotional interviews for his latest release ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Kapoor revealed that Raha already owns 30 pairs of sneakers in her closet.

“I will start making her a sneakerhead if she wants to,” he told the publication. “Raha already has around 30 of them [sneakers] and she still does not fit into them. I am waiting for another couple of months so she can start wearing them.”

Revealing the firsts of his daughter, the ‘Brahmastra’ actor also mentioned that his first gift to her was a pair of Nike sneakers in her size, as well as a Barcelona jersey with her name and number 8.

It is pertinent to mention here that the B-town couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 6 last year, as announced by the latter on her Insta handle.

Ranbir Kapoor hopes daughter Raha does NOT have personality like Alia

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor’s latest release ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ with Shraddha Kapoor, hit theatres earlier this week. Next in the slate, he has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ with South starlet Rashmika Mandanna.

