Ranbir Kapoor hopes daughter Raha does NOT have personality like Alia

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor wants his four-month-old daughter Raha to grow up to have a personality of him and not like his wife, Alia Bhatt.

Kapoor has been out and about, busy promoting his new film for the last few days. In one of these outings, the ‘Brahmastra’ star also spoke about embracing fatherhood, and why he does not want his daughter to have a personality like her mother.

Speaking to a private TV channel of the country, Kapoor addressed the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor and said, “I hope [Raha] looks like you. She’ll be a nicer-looking person if she looks like you. [But] I just hope she has my personality and not your personality because I can’t have two.”

“Alia’s a very loud personality, talks and she’s very vivacious. Two girls at home like this would be quite a daunting task for me. I hope Raha is a bit more quiet and demure like me so then we both can handle Alia,” he explained further.

Moreover, Kapoor also mentioned how fatherhood is something which matters the most to him at the moment.

He told the outlet, “Nothing matters anymore, and everything does, at the same time. I am scared to even talk about it, because it fills you up so much. You have this fear: will this go away? But in the back of my mind, I know this is the one thing which will live with me eternally till the day I die.”

“The amount of love, joy and gratefulness that I feel, I haven’t felt that towards anything, any person, any movie, anything professionally.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the B-town couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 6 last year, as announced by the latter on her Insta handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor’s latest release ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ with Shraddha Kapoor, hit theatres today. Next in the slate, he has ‘Animal’ with South starlet Rashmika Mandanna.

