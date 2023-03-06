Ranbir Kapoor believes his ‘boring’ personality is not suitable for social media

Bollywood A-lister Ranbir Kapoor revealed his ‘boring personality’ is the reason for him being absent from all social media platforms.

Kapoor is currently busy promoting his highly-anticipated rom-com flick ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ with Shraddha Kapoor, and in one of the same promotional outings, he finally addressed the burning question about his social media presence.

The ‘Brahmastra’ actor responded, “Actually there are a lot of reasons but I feel that these days, the mystery surrounding us as actors is gradually fading. People are watching us everywhere on screens while promoting or doing ads, and now they see us on social media, and that’s why their will to watch us in theatres is reducing.”

“So, my vision was that I should show myself to the audience less so that they could better relate to my character and believe in it more,” he continued.

Kapoor also mentioned that he finds social media a big responsibility and he does not have a personality for the same.

He said, “I find being on social media a big responsibility, and my personality is very boring and on social media, you must entertain people. I don’t want this extra work in my life and I am happy not being a part of it.”

“Plus, on social media, you have to wish everyone every year on birthdays and if you don’t do it then trolling would follow,” the Bollywood celeb added.

Ranbir Kapoor confirms being a part of Kishore Kumar biopic

Although he did tease to have a personal, anonymous profile which he uses to follow his favourite people on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is awaiting the release of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ with Shraddha Kapoor, slated to hit theatres on March 8. Next in the slate, he has ‘Animal’ with South starlet Rashmika Mandanna.

