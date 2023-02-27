Ranbir Kapoor confirms being a part of Kishore Kumar biopic

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has shared an update on his rumoured projects, the biopics of late actor-singer Kishore Kumar and cricket veteran Sourav Ganguly.

Kapoor is currently busy promoting his highly-anticipated rom-com flick ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ with Shraddha Kapoor.

In one of the same promotional outings, the ‘Brahmastra’ star addressed the reports of doing the biopic film of celebrated cricketer Sourav Ganguly. Speaking of his recent pictures with the sportsman, Kapoor denied the buzz of doing the said project.

He said, “I think dada [Sourav Ganguly] is a living legend not just in India, around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai, (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers of Luv films are still writing the script.”

When asked further about the film on late actor-singer Kishore Kumar, Kapoor replied, “Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam karraha hoon, (I have been working on Kishore Kumar’s biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I’m hoping that it’s gonna be my next biopic.”

“But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic banrahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai, (But so far I haven’t heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don’t know,” the actor cleared the air.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is awaiting the release of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ with Shraddha Kapoor, slated to hit theatres on March 8. Next in the slate, he has ‘Animal’ with South starlet Rashmika Mandanna. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luv Films (@luv_films)

