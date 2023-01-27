WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor throws fan’s phone away

A video of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor throwing the phone of a fan’s phone away is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva‘ star posing for a selfie with his admirer holding his mobile. His admirer failed to capture the selfie despite many attempts.

It infuriated him. The actor asked the fan to give him his phone and threw it away. The fan pleaded with the prolific actor, who just walked away.

The video has millions of views. Some lambasted the celebrity for his behaviour while others thought it was a prank.

Such arrogant entitled ppl — Sapna Vats (@sapnavats) January 27, 2023

He is kind. I have met him several times. This is a promotional campaign — [email protected] (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) January 27, 2023

Success could not be digested by everyone…one should understand human life is just like on rent in our body which has no guarantee even at the next moment of life…don’t break one’s heart even if you are the richest guy on the earth.powerful time could reverse this incident. — Avinash Sharma (@avinash06512) January 27, 2023

Must be promo or an Ad Shoot ! @kapoorranbir95 looks to me a gentle, soft & decent enough individual… — H i m a n s h u Prakash Mehta (@himanshupmehta) January 27, 2023

Mr Ranbir, please don’t throw the fans mobile phone like that… after All we are COMMON MAN who are making You LIVING STARS🌟🌟🌟… A Star should have patience with FANS, or else the Star will disappear… Don’t underestimate the POWER OF A COMMON MAN… — sivakumar (@kssivakumar) January 27, 2023

Atleast write promotional video or ad or something faltu hatred phelao — Jiya Shekhar (@Jiya_Shekhar14) January 27, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva‘. His upcoming films are ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Not‘ and ‘Animal‘.

