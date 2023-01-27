Saturday, January 28, 2023
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor throws fan’s phone away

test

A video of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor throwing the phone of a fan’s phone away is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

The viral video showed the ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva‘ star posing for a selfie with his admirer holding his mobile. His admirer failed to capture the selfie despite many attempts.

It infuriated him. The actor asked the fan to give him his phone and threw it away. The fan pleaded with the prolific actor, who just walked away. 

Related – Ranbir Kapoor slammed for calling Alia Bhatt ‘dal chawal’

The video has millions of views. Some lambasted the celebrity for his behaviour while others thought it was a prank. 

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva‘. His upcoming films are ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Not‘ and ‘Animal‘. 

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.