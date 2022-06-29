Wednesday, June 29, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor slammed for calling Alia Bhatt ‘dal chawal’

test

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is being criticized for saying his celebrity wife Alia Bhatt is his dal chawal.

The Brahmastra actor made the statement while speaking about his marriage life at the launching of his upcoming film Shamshera. He recalled dialogue from his film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and said the dish stands out from the rest.

“I said dialogue in my film that ‘shaadi is dal chawal for pachaas saal till you die,” he said. “Life mein thoda bahut keema pav, tangdi kabab, hakka noodle bhi hona chahiye.’. But boss, after life’s experience, I feel dal chawal is best. Alia is like added tadka in my life.”

Netizens were taken aback by his remarks and trolled him for it.

The duo got married in April this year. The wedding ceremony was held indoors at Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor’s Vastu house in Pali Hill Mumbai in the presence of the couple’s families and close friends.

Related – Neetu Kapoor says Alia Bhatt changed song Ranbir Kapoor after marriage

They were seeing each other for the past five years. A Punjabi wedding was organized in which the guests wore colour-coordinated outfits.

Alia Bhatt recently announced they are expecting their first child.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in the upcoming film Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji-directed project is slated to release on September 9.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.