Ranbir Kapoor slammed for calling Alia Bhatt ‘dal chawal’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is being criticized for saying his celebrity wife Alia Bhatt is his dal chawal.

The Brahmastra actor made the statement while speaking about his marriage life at the launching of his upcoming film Shamshera. He recalled dialogue from his film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and said the dish stands out from the rest.

“I always said that we need tangdi kebab, and not dal chawal in life. But with experience I can say that nothing better than dal chawal. #Alia is the tadka in dal chawal, the achar with it, she is everything…,” said #RanbirKapoor reflecting on his marriage with #AliaBhatt #Ralia pic.twitter.com/7NSJbaFoIv — HT City (@htcity) June 24, 2022

“I said dialogue in my film that ‘shaadi is dal chawal for pachaas saal till you die,” he said. “Life mein thoda bahut keema pav, tangdi kabab, hakka noodle bhi hona chahiye.’. But boss, after life’s experience, I feel dal chawal is best. Alia is like added tadka in my life.”

Netizens were taken aback by his remarks and trolled him for it.

Andrew Garfield: She is like a shot of espresso

Ranbir Kapoor: She is daal chaawal with tarka — not mahnoor (@mahnooroonham) June 27, 2022

Calling one’s significant other “daal chawal “ is NOT CUTE.

Ranbir Kapoor has half a brain and his fans,too, it seems https://t.co/xLdQHSBXAY — Devlina ‏‎دیولینا 🌟 (@AarKiBolboBolo) June 24, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor is the only person who has taken the daal chawal dialogue from YJHD seriously — Unfunny Bandar (@unfunnilyfunny) April 10, 2020

twitter: divorce him asap

Alia: I’m ✨️pregnant✨️ https://t.co/0dRHMubXlS pic.twitter.com/VcbwzNQVpU — B a n d i t ²²/⁷ (@seeuatthemovie) June 27, 2022

imagine u get married n ur husband compares u to a daal chawal reference from his movie. alia leave him for me rn https://t.co/gmBzZPlSDK — 😡 (@peachcrisis) June 26, 2022

The duo got married in April this year. The wedding ceremony was held indoors at Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor’s Vastu house in Pali Hill Mumbai in the presence of the couple’s families and close friends.

Related – Neetu Kapoor says Alia Bhatt changed song Ranbir Kapoor after marriage

They were seeing each other for the past five years. A Punjabi wedding was organized in which the guests wore colour-coordinated outfits.

Alia Bhatt recently announced they are expecting their first child.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in the upcoming film Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji-directed project is slated to release on September 9.

Comments