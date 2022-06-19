Neetu Kapoor says Alia Bhatt changed son Ranbir Kapoor after marriage

Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor said her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor changed after marrying fellow celebrity Alia Bhatt.

Neetu Kapoor made the statement in an interview with an India-based news agency. She said the celebrity couple look good together.

“I am the happiest, today,” she said as quoted in the report. “She has given him a lot of love and warmth. I see the change in him.

“They look good together. I am very happy that Alia has come into our family. So, life has changed and I am very content.”

The Bollywood star added: “Woh tension hota hai na, shaadi nahin hui, shaadi nahi hui. Ab shaadi ho gayi!“

The Burning Train actor said organizing lavish wedding ceremonies were unnecessary. She added his son’s intimate event set an example for others.

She claimed the wedding took place in front of 40 guests.

Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year. The ceremony took place at Ranbir’s Vastu house in Pali Hill Mumbai.

The wedding took place in presence of the couple’s families and close friends.

The star couple, in a relationship over the last 5 years, arranged a Punjabi wedding with guests arriving in colour coordinated outfits.

The wedding ceremony took place indoors but the couple distributed sweets to media representatives assembled outside the Vastu residence.

