Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tie the knot

Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on Thursday surrounded by their families and close friends. The couple dressed in matching gold and ivory dresses designed by popular designer Sabyasachi.

Alia Bhatt shared a picture from her wedding ceremony and wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married.”

“With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together… memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites,” Alia added.

The Highway star further penned from the newlyweds, ‘Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Alia and Ranbir got married at Ranbir’s Vastu house in Pali Hill Mumbai. The wedding took place in presence of the couple’s families and close friends.

The star couple, in a relationship over the last 5 years, arranged a Punjabi wedding with guests arriving in colour coordinated outfits.

The wedding ceremony took place indoors but the couple distributed sweets to media representatives assembled outside the Vastu residence.

The couple will soon host a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Superstar guests including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and many others are expected to appear at the reception.

