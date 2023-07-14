Alia Bhatt joins YRF’s Spy Universe: Reports

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt has joined YRF’s spy universe for the next film, becoming the first female star of the mega-franchise.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the exclusive report from an Indian media outlet, the movie mogul Aditya Chopra is all set to expand the ambitious spy universe of YRF with its first female-led film, starring the no. 1 female star of the moment, Alia Bhatt.

The franchise which started over a decade ago with Salman Khan’s ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) and had some of the biggest hits of Bollywood including the latest Box Office juggernaut ‘Pathaan’, is all set to welcome the first female counterpart to Pathaan (Shahrukh Khan), Tiger (Salman Khan) and Major Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), in the 8th film and Bhatt will essay the main spy in the action spectacle.

“Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest crowd pullers in today’s time and she will be playing a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan,” a source confirmed to the publication. “Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt which is expected to push her to the edge.”

According to the details, the yet-to-be-title actioner will feature the diva in a never-seen-before avatar.

“Aditya Chopra is looking to start a franchise within the Spy Universe centred around Alia’s character and he will pull all stops to mount the yet untitled film on a scale that none can imagine,” further shared the insider.

It is pertinent to mention that the film will be scheduled in the franchise after Roshan’s ‘War 2’ and ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’.

Alia Bhatt makes news for the wrong reasons… AGAIN