Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut to share the screen?

Indian filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri responded to the question of whether the fans will be able to see the two divas of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut in the same frame for one of his films.

In a recent interview with Indian RJ Siddharth Kannan, prominent Bollywood film director, Vivek Agnihotri, best known for films like ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Vaccine War’, was asked a fan’s question if he can bring together the not-so-cordial contemporaries Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut together in one of the features, as he shares a good bond with both of them.

To which, he strongly replied, “Main agar aise sochne lagunga toh mai mar hi jaaunga, kaun sochta hai iss tarah se. Yeh, thinking bhi kaise ho sakti hai kisi ki (I’ll die if I start thinking like this. Who thinks like this? and how can someone think like this).”

He continued, “Alia Bhatt got the National Award, she is an actor of India who was honoured by the Government Of India, I also got a National Award at that time, so I congratulated Alia. When Kangana got the same, I congratulated her too.”

Mai do logon ko film mai ek saath kara dun, mera kya lena dena hai unki zindagi se? Mera koi aisa shauk nahi (I bring them both together in a film, what do I have to do with their lives? I do not have any such hobby),” Agnihotri clarified.

The filmmaker made it clear that he does not have any emotional attachment either with Ranaut, Bhatt or any other actor.

