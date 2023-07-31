Kangana Ranaut alleges Ranbir Kapoor ‘begged’ to date her

In a fresh attack on the real-life couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt aka ‘womaniser superstar’ and ‘papa ki pari’, Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut hinted that the former ‘begged’ her to date him.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Kangana Ranaut is once again taking shots at the Bollywood mafia while she also claimed that a ‘womaniser superstar’ reached her house and ‘begged’ her to date him, despite being with a ‘papa ki pari’ whom he didn’t love.

Without taking any names, the ‘Manikarnika’ actor wrote on her Instagram stories, “Another superstar who is known to be a womaniser landed at my house and begged me to date him but kept meeting secretly to pursue me…”

She continued, “When I questioned this shady behaviour he said he was getting a trilogy to date a papa ki pari who he didn’t love, I was not ok with that and I said no to such a situation, he too started to communicate from various numbers and accounts till I blocked all and then I felt he hacked all my devices….” “He even said his marriage was fake and baby is a trick of promote the movie …. I was beyond appalled,” Ranaut claimed further.

“I still can’t believe if anyone can be so morally corrupt, they aren’t humans they are demons …that’s why I am determined to destroy them.”

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time, Ranaut has attacked the ‘Brahmastra’ couple in recent times, however, the two have always maintained silence over the matter.

Ranbir Kapoor hopes daughter Raha does NOT have personality like Alia