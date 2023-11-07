Happy birthday baby tiger: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first birthday of daughter

Bollywood A-listers and power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated the first birthday of their only daughter Raha on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday afternoon, the proud mommy, Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her first and only child, Raha, as the star kid turned one on November 6.

With a three-picture and video gallery, featuring an adorable cake smash, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor wrote on the social site: “Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake.”

View this post on Instagram

“Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself,” she added with a series of emojis.

Thousands of her fans and friends liked the post and dropped heartwarming birthday wishes for Raha.

Later in the evening, a number of celebrities from the fraternity flocked to the Kapoor house to celebrate the star kid’s first birthday, and the pictures and videos from the intimate celebration are all over the internet.

For the unversed, Tinsel Town’s power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April last year, after more than 5 years of dating. The duo welcomed their first child, baby girl Raha Kapoor in November, as announced by the latter on her Instagram handle.

