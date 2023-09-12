Is Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha making Bollywood debut?

Is that a hint from Aunt Pooja Bhatt that her niece Raha Kapoor, daughter of Alia and Ranbir, is making her Bollywood debut?

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent outing with Indian RJ Siddharth Kannan on his digital show, former actor, producer and ‘Bigg Boss’ alum Pooja Bhatt spoke about her bond with half-sister Alia and her daughter Raha Kapoor, while also hinting at the Bollywood debut of the 10-months-old star kid.

Speaking about the family of actors, Pooja casually mentioned that the Bhatt family gets a female star after every 20 years – first, it was herself, then Alia Bhatt and now, “there will be Raha,” she said

For the unversed, Pooja is the first-born of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt from his first wife Kiran. She is half-sister of Bollywood A-lister Alia and her elder sibling Shaheen Bhatt from his second wife Soni Razdan.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention here that the B-town couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April last year, after more than 5 years of dating. The duo welcomed their first child, baby girl Raha Kapoor on November 6, as announced by the latter on her Instagram handle.

Alia Bhatt reveals ‘best gift’ from husband Ranbir Kapoor, And it is not daughter Raha!