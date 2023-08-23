Alia Bhatt reveals ‘best gift’ from husband Ranbir Kapoor, And it is not daughter Raha!

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt revealed the ‘best gift’ that her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor gave her when he was her boyfriend.

In a recent conversation with a magazine, the ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahanii’ star was asked about the best gift she has ever received from anyone. To which, she revealed that was from her husband, when the two were not married and he was her boyfriend.

“I think the best gift I’ve gotten was from my husband. He was my boyfriend at the time, and we were shooting a movie together in Bulgaria. There’s a particular milk cake from a cafe, L’Eto in London that I’m obsessed with, and he flew the cake down from London to Bulgaria so that I could cut it on my birthday and eat it,” Bhatt said.

She added, “I ate it for two days and literally did not share it with anyone, not even with him!”

It is pertinent to mention here that the B-town couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April last year, after years of dating. The duo welcomed their first child, a baby girl Raha on November 6, as announced by the latter on her Instagram handle.

