Red flag: Ranbir Kapoor is under fire… AGAIN!

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has gotten the ‘red flag’ tag once again, following the latest statement of his wife, actor Alia Bhatt.

In a new video for an Indian magazine, the Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt shared her unconventional way of applying lipstick, while making yet another absurd revelation about her husband.

In the clip published on Tuesday night, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star demonstrated her application method using her favourite nude lipstick, ‘Pillow Talk’ from Charlotte Tilbury, before she almost completely wiped it off for a faded look.

The actor explained, “Because one thing my husband…when he wasn’t my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well… he would be like ‘wipe that off, wipe that off’ because he loves the natural colour of my lips.”

While Bhatt thought it was a cute TMI of her relationship to share with her fans, netizens found it anything but adorable, reiterating the ‘Animal’ actor with the tag ‘red flag’ – a social media term for toxic individuals in a relationship.

Taking to the comments section of the video post, a social user wrote, “The more I listen about Ranbir Kapoor the more I feel scared for her. If your bf/husband is telling you to wipe your lipstick that the biggest sign for you to run! It is not cute or funny at all! Can not believe the most celebrated actress at this moment of India is going through this.”

“I can’t believe a top actress of her time rubs off her expensive lipstick because her “bf/husband” tells her to rub it off,” wondered another.

“The fact that she can come on camera and talk about being okay with Ranbir’s misogynistic personality is obnoxious,” one more comment read.

Netizens didn’t even spare the ex-girlfriends of Kapoor and their now husbands with comments like, “Whenever she mentions Ranbir, I remember Deepika or Katrina lol,” and “Adulting is realising find your Vicky Kaushal or Ranveer Singh and run from Ranbir Kapoors.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the B-town couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April last year. The duo welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 6, as announced by the latter on her Insta handle.

