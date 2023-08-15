Alia Bhatt recalls first interaction with Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who made her Hollywood debut with Netflix film ‘Heart of Stone‘ recalled her first interaction with husband Ranbir Kapoor, with whom shares their daughter Raha.

In an interview with OTT platform Netflix, Alia Bhatt revealed that her first interaction with her husband-actor was when she auditioned for the Filmfare Award-winning movie ‘Black.’

‘I was auditioning for young Rani Mukerji,” the ‘Heart of Stone‘ star said. “I didn’t get it, obviously because I’m not in the film. But, fun fact! It was the first time I also met my now husband.”

The ‘Highway‘ star, in a talk show with renowned director Karan Johar, had revealed the deets of her first phone call to Ranbir Kapoor. The actress said she spoke a lot rubbish in the conversation.

“I remember the first time I spoke to Ranbir. You (Karan Johar) called him up when Rockstar had just released and you said, ‘Here, talk to Ranbir. Tell him how much you love him’ and I spoke so much rubbish. I was just talking non-stop, and he was like, ‘Yeah, that’s very nice, Alia’,” the actress said.

Ranbir Kapoor the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, after dating for five years. They welcomed their first child, baby daughter, Raha on November 6.

Earlier, the ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year‘ star had called Alia Bhatt the ‘dal chawal’ of his life.