Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome a baby girl

The star couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Sunday.

The latest parents on the Bollywood block are A-list actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who welcomed their baby girl on Sunday morning. As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star gave birth to their first child at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai.

The couple who tied the knot, in a close-knit ceremony, earlier this year, announced to be expecting their first child in June.

The then mommy-to-be shared a hospital click to break the big news to her fans and friends.“Our baby ….. coming soon,” Bhatt penned in the caption of the two-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application, which had an adorable lion family portrait in the following picture.

The new parents recently hosted an intimate baby shower at their Pali Hill abode with close friends and family in attendance.

On the work front, Bhatt and Kapoor were last seen in their debut screen collab, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’.

For Bhatt, she has ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ and her Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’ in the kitty, while, Kapoor has ‘Animal’ and untiled next with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline.

