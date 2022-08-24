Ranbir Kapoor opens up on mocking Alia Bhatt

Actor Ranbir Kapoor opened up on the statement he made to mock pregnant celebrity wife Alia Bhatt’s condition.

The moment happened when the celebrity couple discussed the promotion of their upcoming film Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva.

Alia Bhatt said they will promote the movie, but the question was why they had not “phailaod” (spread) the film everywhere. Ranbir Kapoor looked at her and said someone has.

His statement triggered netizens and they vented their anger with their comments.

The Rockstar actor, in his clarification, said it was a joke which did not become funny.

“Yes, absolutely,” he was quoted saying in the report, “Firstly, let me start with, I love my wife with everything that I have in my life. I think it’s a joke that didn’t turn out to be funny.

“I really want to apologise if I have triggered anyone. It was not my intention. So I want to say sorry to people who got offended or triggered.”

The actor said she “laughed it off” when he talked to her about it.

“I spoke to Alia about it and she really laughed it off and she didn’t mind it. But I do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my own face. So I am sorry if I have hurt anyone with it.” he added.

