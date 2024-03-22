“Alia Bhatt used to be terrified of me”

In a rather surprising revelation, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda shared that his ‘Highway’ co-star Alia Bhatt was terrified of him while filming for the road drama.

In a new interview with a digital outlet, actor Randeep Hooda spoke about his equation with his different co-stars over the years, when he divulged that the ‘Gangubai’ Kathiawadi’ actor was so terrified of her, that she wouldn’t even used to sit with him while shooting.

Hooda said, “I didn’t speak to Alia for 20-25 days when we shot for Highway.”

“She was this girl from Juhu who had not seen much of the world; she didn’t have much exposure. So, to keep her fear of my character in place…she used to be terrified of me. I made sure of that. I never spoke to her,” he recalled.

“She wouldn’t come to sit next to me also. That’s the effect we wanted in the movie,” Hooda added.

Notably, ‘Highway’ (2014) by Imtiaz Ali, starring then-one-film-old Alia Bhatt with acclaimed actor Randeep Hooda, followed the story of a girl, Veera Tripathi, who, for reasons later revealed, discovered freedom after being kidnapped by a group of abductors.

The road drama is one of the most critically acclaimed performances by Bhatt, which also turned out to be a commercial success and bagged several nominations for prestigious honours.

