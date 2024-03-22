31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, March 22, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

“Alia Bhatt used to be terrified of me”

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a rather surprising revelation, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda shared that his ‘Highway’ co-star Alia Bhatt was terrified of him while filming for the road drama.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview with a digital outlet, actor Randeep Hooda spoke about his equation with his different co-stars over the years, when he divulged that the ‘Gangubai’ Kathiawadi’ actor was so terrified of her, that she wouldn’t even used to sit with him while shooting.

Hooda said, “I didn’t speak to Alia for 20-25 days when we shot for Highway.”

“She was this girl from Juhu who had not seen much of the world; she didn’t have much exposure. So, to keep her fear of my character in place…she used to be terrified of me. I made sure of that. I never spoke to her,” he recalled.

“She wouldn’t come to sit next to me also. That’s the effect we wanted in the movie,” Hooda added.

Notably, ‘Highway’ (2014) by Imtiaz Ali, starring then-one-film-old Alia Bhatt with acclaimed actor Randeep Hooda, followed the story of a girl, Veera Tripathi, who, for reasons later revealed, discovered freedom after being kidnapped by a group of abductors.

The road drama is one of the most critically acclaimed performances by Bhatt, which also turned out to be a commercial success and bagged several nominations for prestigious honours.

Hypocrisy 101: Alia Bhatt slammed by netizens

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.