Hypocrisy 101: Alia Bhatt slammed by netizens

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt once again made headlines for the wrong reasons and was dubbed ‘hypocrite’ by netizens, after her new look at a recent Gucci event.

Bollywood star and global ambassador of Gucci, Alia Bhatt attended the luxury fashion brand’s event in Mumbai recently. For the outing, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor sported a sleek black pantsuit, styled with a statement bag from the brand and a chunky gold necklace.

While the brand mentioned it only as a ‘black leather’ bag on the website, netizens did some work and found out that Bhatt sported a $2800 ‘calf leather’ bag, made of ‘calfskin’, sourced from cows as young as three years old.

The development came weeks after the release of the actor’s debut web series as an executive producer, the wildlife crime thriller ‘Poacher’, about illegal ivory smuggling, and has left netizens infuriated.

Reacting to the Reddit post about the bag’s details, a social user wrote, “The least she could have done is not carry a calf leather bag less than two weeks after promoting the movie.”

“Before people come at me, yes, I’m aware that Gucci provides her with a certain number of options to choose from, and they might not have provided her with any non-leather bags. However, she’s Alia Bhatt, not an influencer that does not have the ability to refuse/demand other options. I know that she gets a lot of unnecessary hate but like… she also does dumb things like this on the regular,” the commentator added.

Another wrote, “This could have been avoided by NOT carrying that bag. At least not in public. Be a hypocrite like everyone else, but at least be smart enough to do it behind the camera.”

“Lmao, rich people and hypocrisy is a match made in heaven,” a third penned, while a fourth reiterated, “I am sick of celebrities and their hypocrisy. On one hand, she runs co-exist and produces Poacher. And will proudly flaunt these as clout to get awards. On the other hand, she is using calf leather. Not using but PROMOTING! I am done with these celebs and their ‘activism’.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in her self-produced title ‘Jigra’, whereas, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’, with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, in the pipeline.

