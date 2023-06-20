Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ teaser released

Makers of the hotly-anticipated ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’ dropped the official teaser of the title on Tuesday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The one-minute-long emotion-filled teaser clip opened with the solo shots of the couple, Rocky [Ranveer Singh] and Rani [Alia Bhatt], in a typical Bollywood backdrop. What followed was quite a ride with varied sentiments, from romance to fights, from festivals to families, and a whole lot of wedding dances, while the viewers also caught a glimpse of other cast members.

“Your first glimpse into the ‘prem kahaani’ filled with pyaar, parivaar and emotions beshumaar,” read the caption with the official teaser.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

It is pertinent to mention that makers previously unveiled the character posters of the rom-com flick last month, as they invited the viewers into the love-filled world of Rocky and Rani.

As for the team, the seasoned filmmaker Karan Johar is back in the director’s chair after several years to helm the family drama, the genre he does the best, while the story is co-penned by Ishita Moitra (Four More Shots Please!), Shashank Khaitan (Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania) and Sumit Roy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Apart from the lead duo, Johar’s 25-anniversary title also stars veterans Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan as Randhawas – Rocky’s family – while Shabana Azmi along with Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly, essay Chatterjees, Rani’s side.

‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’, bankrolled by Dharma Productions of Karan and his mother Hiroo Yash Johar, is slated to hit theatres on July 28.

Trailer of ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Volume 1 wins hearts