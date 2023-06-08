Trailer of ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Volume 1 wins hearts

The trailer of ‘The Witcher‘ Season 3 Volume 1 has been released by the OTT platform Netflix.

‘The Witcher‘ Season 3 Volume 1 trailer shows Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Antya Chalotra returning as Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer to slay more monsters. We got to heart-pumping action scenes, stunning visual effects and witty dialogues.

Chaos is coming 💥 The Witcher Season 3 begins on the 29th of June 🐺⚔️ #thewitcher pic.twitter.com/L7w15eOoyM — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 8, 2023

Netizens spoke highly of the trailer. Here is what they had to say.

You have no idea how ready I am to continue this journey. — Jasper. (@ImARangler) June 8, 2023

End of Henry Cavill era and beginning of Liam Hemsworth. Best season yet to come. — Fredrik (@fredrico179) June 8, 2023

SO GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD IT LOOKS SO GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD — Soft Márcia (@theviscountjask) June 8, 2023

The first volume will stream from June 29 and its sequel will release on the OTT platform on July 27.

The third season will mark the final appearance of Henry Cavill in the show. The ‘Man of Steel‘ star will be replaced with ‘The Hunger Games‘ actor Liam Hemsworth in the fourth season.

In an interview, Hemsworth said he had been inspired, for years, by the performance given by Cavill as the white-haired witcher and is stoked to take up the character in future.

“I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world,” said ‘The Hunger Games‘ star.