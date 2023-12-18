‘It is never easy leaving Raha…’: Alia Bhatt gets honest about separation anxiety

Female Bollywood star Alia Bhatt shared her honest take on dealing with separation anxiety and mom guilt while leaving her year-old daughter for work.

In a recently-held AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on her Instagram stories, Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt got candid about mental health, anxiety and mom guilt of separation from her toddler, Raha Kapoor, every time for her work as an actor and entrepreneur.

When asked how she deals with anxiety, Bhatt responded, “We all have certain things that might trigger our anxiety – for example, I find myself getting very worked up with any sudden change or a situation I have no control over…”

“But it took me a long while to understand that… so prior to any of these moments, I just try and be aware of it and if it’s too much, I allow myself to check out and feel the way I feel,” she added. “Trying to control how you feel sometimes does more harm than good. Also speak to someone who you can trust! It helps!” Going ahead, another follower asked if she feels separation anxiety from Raha, to which, the ‘Gangubai’ star replied, “It is never easy leaving her. But I guess that’ll take a while to change. Knowing she’s with family even when I’m away makes me feel less guilty somehow.”

For the unversed, Tinsel Town’s power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot in April last year, after more than 5 years of dating, welcomed their first child, baby girl Raha in November 2022.

